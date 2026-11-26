Sri Lanka's government medical service is set to receive a significant boost, with the entry-level basic salary for state doctors to be raised by 73.2 percent, according to IBC Tamil. The increase will take effect from 1 January 2027.

Under the revised pay structure, the starting basic salary for government medical officers will rise from the current Rs. 52,955 to Rs. 91,750 per month — an increase that forms part of a special salary restructuring initiative undertaken by the present administration.

First Increase in Five Years

The salary revision is particularly significant given that medical service personnel have not received any increase to their basic pay over the past five years. The upcoming adjustment marks the first such revision within that period, and comes as the government moves forward with a broader salary reform programme.

The new pay scale represents a substantial step toward addressing longstanding concerns within the state health sector, where recruitment and retention of medical professionals has remained a persistent challenge.

Special Salary Restructuring

The 73.2 percent upward revision is being introduced as part of a special salary restructuring exercise, with the revised rate of Rs. 91,750 applicable from the first day of January 2027. The reform applies to the entry level of the government medical service, with wider implications expected for the state health workforce.

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