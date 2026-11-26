The United Nations human rights office has levelled serious accusations against Sri Lanka, charging the country with two decades of impunity for attacks on humanitarian workers, medical facilities and relief operations carried out during the final stages of the country's civil war. According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), not a single individual has been held criminally responsible for these attacks, and the Sri Lankan state has never acknowledged its role in restricting aid to hundreds of thousands of Tamils trapped in the Vanni.

A Damning Brief

The OHCHR brief, titled 'I died many times': Attacks on humanitarian assistance in Sri Lanka, 20 years on, focuses on four landmark cases that occurred between January 2006 and May 2009. These include the disappearance of staff from the Tamil Rehabilitation Organisation (TRO), the killing of 17 workers from Action Contre la Faim (ACF) in Muttur, the shelling of the final UN convoy into the Vanni, and the bombardment of Puthukkudiyiruppu (PTK) hospital.

The report concludes that these incidents — the strikes on hospitals, the denial of food and medicine — were not random or accidental. Rather, the brief states they "were not isolated incidents or merely incidental to the fighting," and that the Sri Lankan government possessed detailed knowledge of the size, location and humanitarian needs of the civilian population trapped in the conflict zone throughout the period.

The title of the brief was drawn from the testimony of a nurse who survived the conflict and described her ordeal in just four words: "I died many times." OHCHR gathered accounts from 16 humanitarian and medical workers who were present in the conflict zone between 2005 and 2009, documenting not only what happened but the lasting psychological toll that two decades without accountability have left on survivors.

No Response from Colombo

In September, OHCHR submitted 27 questions to the Sri Lankan government relating to the cases outlined in the brief. An advance copy of the document was also provided to Colombo in November. The Sri Lankan government did not respond to either communication.

A Deadly Environment for Aid Workers

The brief notes that following the collapse of the ceasefire in 2006, Sri Lanka recorded one of the highest rates of aid worker casualties anywhere in the world. A Sri Lankan organisation documented more than 60 incidents involving humanitarian personnel between January 2006 and December 2007 alone, with at least one aid worker killed or disappeared nearly every month during that period.

Tamil staff were described as being particularly vulnerable. In 2007, the UN recorded 14 cases in which its own personnel were arrested or detained by state authorities, as well as 43 cases of harassment or intimidation. Local non-governmental organisations operating in Tamil areas faced surveillance, asset freezes and proscription, frequently justified through what the brief describes as "unsubstantiated allegations of LTTE affiliation." Government-aligned media reportedly labelled UN and NGO personnel as "traitors." When the UN's humanitarian chief publicly stated in 2007 that Sri Lanka had "one of the worst records in the world for humanitarian aid workers safety," a Sri Lankan government minister responded by calling him a "terrorist."

Evacuation and Abandonment

A critical turning point came in September 2008 when the Sri Lankan government ordered UN agencies and international NGOs to withdraw from the Vanni. Shells had struck the Kilinochchi compound housing UN offices, and the Sri Lankan army indicated it could no longer guarantee the safety of international personnel. The vast majority of national staff — almost all of them Tamils from the Vanni — chose to remain and continue their work under sustained shelling.

As the final UN convoy departed Kilinochchi, civilians pleaded with staff not to leave.

"For us, all those who could witness and testify on the atrocities were leaving. There was no protection at all anymore."

Those words, shared with OHCHR by a medical worker, capture the sense of profound abandonment felt by those left behind.

The TRO Disappearances

On 29 January 2006, five TRO staff travelling from Batticaloa to Kilinochchi were stopped at a Sri Lankan army checkpoint at Welikanda in Polonnaruwa. Shortly after clearing the checkpoint, they were intercepted by armed men in a white van and taken to a jungle camp. The three women among them were eventually released. The two men were never seen again.

The following day, a further 15 TRO staff were stopped approximately 100 metres beyond the same checkpoint. Five were abducted; the remaining ten were allegedly instructed to prepare funeral rites for their colleagues. The TRO attributed responsibility to the government-backed Karuna Group paramilitary. Twenty years on, no arrests, prosecutions or convictions have resulted from these incidents, and the families of the missing have received no formal findings from investigators.

The Muttur Killings

On 4 August 2006, as Sri Lankan forces retook the town of Muttur, ACF lost radio contact with 17 of its Tamil and Muslim staff members who had previously been told by military officials to remain in place. All 17 were subsequently found dead. No individual has been held criminally responsible for their deaths in the two decades since.

Calls for Accountability

The OHCHR brief represents one of the most detailed multilateral examinations of Sri Lanka's wartime conduct toward humanitarian personnel to date. Its findings renew longstanding calls for independent accountability mechanisms and underscore the continuing frustration among survivors, aid organisations and human rights advocates who say justice remains elusive more than fifteen years after the war's end.

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