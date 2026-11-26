The Fort Magistrate's Court has rejected a request by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to have his overseas travel ban temporarily lifted to seek medical treatment abroad.

The ruling was delivered yesterday, with the former President present in court when the decision was announced.

The travel ban was originally imposed in connection with an ongoing case before the Fort Magistrate's Court involving three suspects, including former Director of the State Intelligence Service, retired Major General Suresh Sallay. The suspects face allegations of concealing information and misleading the investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

Background to the Ban

The Easter Sunday suicide attacks, which took place on 21 April 2019, resulted in widespread loss of life and triggered one of the most extensive security and judicial investigations in Sri Lanka's recent history. As part of proceedings connected to that investigation, a travel restriction was placed on Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as the country's President from 2019 to 2022.

The former President had petitioned the court seeking temporary permission to travel overseas specifically for the purpose of receiving medical treatment. However, the magistrate declined to grant that relief.

The case continues before the Fort Magistrate's Court as proceedings against the named suspects remain active.

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