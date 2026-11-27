Families of the Maaveerar — the fallen fighters of Tamil Eelam — were honoured at a dignified ceremony held in Le Thillay, north of Paris, on Sunday, as the Tamil diaspora in France prepared to mark Maaveerar Naal this coming Friday.

Flame, Flag and Remembrance

The event, organised by the Maaveerar office of the Tamil Coordinating Committee in France, got under way at 10.30am on 22 November at a venue in the Val-d'Oise department. Proceedings opened with the lighting of the main flame and the raising of the Tamil Eelam national flag in the venue's courtyard.

The term Maaveerar — literally meaning 'great heroes' — is used by Eelam Tamils to refer to those who lost their lives in the struggle for Tamil Eelam.

Relatives of the Maaveerar gathered before a portrait of the fallen to light the flame of sacrifice and lay a garland. Following a moment of silent remembrance, parents, siblings and other family members filed past one by one to light individual flames and place flowers in tribute.

Cultural Performances Fill the Afternoon

A stage programme followed the acts of remembrance, bringing together artistic contributions from students of the Tamilcholai school, who performed dances, alongside winners of the Maaveerar arts competitions. The performances spanned speech, solo acting, songs and poetry, interwoven with remembrance songs throughout the afternoon session.

After lunch, the families of the Maaveerar — parents, siblings and relatives — were formally honoured on stage. A representative of the Tamil Coordinating Committee in France then delivered an address to those assembled in the hall.

Ceremony Closes with Flag Lowering

The ceremony concluded with the ceremonial lowering of the Tamil Eelam national flag, as the audience rose and applauded to the song Nambungal Thamileelam Naalai Pirakkum.

The Le Thillay event forms part of a broader wave of Maaveerar commemorations taking place across the Tamil diaspora this week. Similar ceremonies were held in Auckland on Saturday, while Tamils in Switzerland gathered at a memorial stone in Yverdon on the same day. Earlier this month, Tamils in France also marked the fourteenth anniversary of the killing of Colonel Parithi in Paris.