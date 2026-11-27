Sri Lankan police have ordered that Karthigai flowers be covered at a commemoration event held in Mulliyawalai for the families of Maaveerar, drawing fresh attention to ongoing tensions surrounding Tamil remembrance gatherings in the north of the country.

The directive, issued by local police at the event venue, required that the traditional flowers — which carry deep cultural and symbolic significance for Tamil communities mourning their fallen — be concealed during the gathering.

The Karthigai flower has long been associated with Tamil remembrance culture, particularly in connection with commemorations honouring those who died fighting for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Its presence at such events has frequently drawn scrutiny from security authorities in the post-war period.

Pattern of Restrictions on Tamil Remembrance

The incident at Mulliyawalai reflects a broader pattern of restrictions that Tamil communities in northern Sri Lanka have faced when attempting to hold remembrance events for Maaveerar — a Tamil term meaning "great heroes," used to refer to LTTE fighters who lost their lives during the civil war.

Such events have repeatedly been subject to police monitoring, intervention and conditions imposed by authorities, raising concerns among Tamil civil society groups and human rights observers about the space available for communities to grieve and commemorate their dead.

The families of Maaveerar who attended the Mulliyawalai event were directly affected by the police order, with the symbolic floral display being restricted before or during the proceedings.

The incident is likely to intensify calls from Tamil political representatives and diaspora groups for the government to allow unimpeded cultural and remembrance activities in the former conflict zones of northern Sri Lanka.

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