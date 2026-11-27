Toddler Dies After Lorry Collides With Motorcycle on Embilipitiya Road
A girl aged one year and five months has died following a road accident in the Embilipitiya police division on the evening of 26 November 2026, according to Lankadeepa. The incident occurred along the Embilipitiya–Nonagama road in the Kiralawelkatuwa area, when a lorry travelling towards Nonagama collided with a stationary motorcycle parked ahead of it in the same direction.
The motorcyclist, the pillion rider, and the toddler sustained injuries in the crash and were all admitted to the Embilipitiya Hospital for treatment. The infant girl, who was the daughter of the motorcyclist and the pillion rider — a family residing in the Galenbidunuwewa area — subsequently died while receiving medical care.
The driver of the lorry involved in the collision has been taken into custody. The Embilipitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
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goverment should put more speed checks on these embilipitiya roads seriously
was the motorbike parked on the road itself? strange place to stop
so sad a little child died bcz of one lorry drivers carelessness
exactly these lorry drivers always speeding on rural roads nobody controls them