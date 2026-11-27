A girl aged one year and five months has died following a road accident in the Embilipitiya police division on the evening of 26 November 2026, according to Lankadeepa. The incident occurred along the Embilipitiya–Nonagama road in the Kiralawelkatuwa area, when a lorry travelling towards Nonagama collided with a stationary motorcycle parked ahead of it in the same direction.

The motorcyclist, the pillion rider, and the toddler sustained injuries in the crash and were all admitted to the Embilipitiya Hospital for treatment. The infant girl, who was the daughter of the motorcyclist and the pillion rider — a family residing in the Galenbidunuwewa area — subsequently died while receiving medical care.

The driver of the lorry involved in the collision has been taken into custody. The Embilipitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.