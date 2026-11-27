Larger crowds than in recent years gathered in Valvettithurai on Thursday to mark what would have been the 72nd birthday of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the founder and leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) — but the occasion was not without tension, as Sri Lankan authorities reportedly intervened to have wording on a banner at the site obscured.

Cakes, Firecrackers and Community Traditions

The focus of the commemorations was the plot of land in the Aaladi area where Prabhakaran's ancestral home once stood before the Sri Lankan army demolished it in 2010, a year after the end of the armed conflict. The site has remained bare ground ever since, the land belonging to Prabhakaran's sister.

Firecrackers were set off and two cakes were ceremonially cut at the plot. One of the cakes bore an image of the original house. Those present shared the cake along with sesame sweets and chocolate. In keeping with traditions observed across the Tamil homeland throughout November, learning materials were distributed to schoolchildren and saplings were handed out to participants.

The streets surrounding the site were decorated with red and yellow flags, with bunting strung along the roadside and across the neighbouring land.

Banner Ordered Covered

As the crowds assembled, Sri Lankan authorities reportedly ordered that the wording on a banner fixed to the wall of the property be covered. The banner, written in both Tamil and English, reads:

"Tamil Eelam National Leader his Excellency Methagu V. Pirabaharan Lived in this House."

The banner had itself only recently been put in place as a replacement for a previous one that was torn down by unidentified individuals last week — just days after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan visited the razed site during a tour of the North-East.

A History of Security Scrutiny

Commemorations at the site have repeatedly drawn the attention of Sri Lanka's security forces in past years. At the 2024 event, police officers stationed at the gathering told the crowd that Prabhakaran's photograph could not be displayed and ordered it removed from the banner. The organisers complied, proceeding to cut the cake and plant coconut saplings under police observation. In the days that followed, Sri Lankan authorities interrogated at least six individuals connected to the event, with reports emerging that charge sheets were being drawn up against attendees.

Around that same period, the Terrorist Investigation Division questioned a man in Vavuniya over a comment he had posted on social media wishing Prabhakaran a happy birthday two years prior, amid a broader wave of arrests relating to similar online posts.

The year before, intelligence officers questioned the organisers of a blood donation camp held in Valvettithurai on the same date. The chairperson of the Valvettithurai Blood Donors' Association described the pressure from state authorities as unprecedented and warned he might be compelled to withdraw from blood-donation work entirely.

Absence of a Longtime Organiser

Thursday's gathering also carried a note of personal loss for the community. In previous years, the events at the site were organised by former MP and Valvettithurai Urban Council chairman M.K. Sivajilingam, who passed away on 14 November. It was the same Urban Council, under his chairmanship, that earlier this year called for a structure reflecting the original house to be rebuilt on the Aaladi plot.

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