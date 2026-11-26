Sri Lankan police have arrested a man in connection with the operation of a drone at an event held to mark the birthday of former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, according to reports.

The arrest highlights the continuing sensitivity surrounding public commemorations linked to the LTTE, whose military campaign ended with the conclusion of Sri Lanka's civil war in 2009. Events marking Prabhakaran's birthday have periodically drawn scrutiny from authorities in the years since.

The use of an unmanned aerial vehicle, commonly known as a drone, at the gathering prompted police to detain the individual, though further details regarding the specific charges or the identity of the arrested person have not been disclosed at this stage.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions that can arise around Tamil commemorative events in Sri Lanka, with authorities remaining vigilant over gatherings associated with the former rebel movement. Drone usage at public events in Sri Lanka is subject to regulatory oversight, and unauthorised operation can attract legal consequences.

Further details are expected to emerge as the matter progresses through the legal process.

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