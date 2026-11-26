A 19-year-old from the Weiyangoda area who suffered fatal brain death following a road accident has become an organ donor, with his heart, liver and kidneys airlifted to the Colombo National Hospital today for transplantation into critically ill patients.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the young man was admitted to the Gampaha District General Hospital after being injured in the road accident, and had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit since the 24th. Following confirmation of brain death, his parents consented to the donation of his organs.

A specialist medical team harvested the heart, liver and kidneys from the brain-dead patient, and the organs were transported by air to the Colombo National Hospital with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

It has been learned that the heart retrieved from the donor is intended for a 17-year-old cardiac patient currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The organs were scheduled to be flown to the Colombo National Hospital this afternoon, in what stands as a poignant act of generosity by a grieving family — one that offers the gift of life to multiple patients in critical need.