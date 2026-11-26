A shocking report presented at a conference of Italian bishops on Wednesday, 25 November, has revealed that 57 Catholic priests in Italy have been sentenced to prison in connection with child abuse cases spanning the past two decades, according to IBC Tamil.

The report was jointly prepared by researchers from the University of Bologna and the Istituto degli Innocenti in Florence, and was unveiled at the Italian Bishops' Conference. Its findings have sent shockwaves across Italy and drawn renewed scrutiny of the Catholic Church's handling of abuse allegations.

Scale of the Abuse

According to the report, church authorities received complaints covering 378 cases, within which 880 individual incidents were recorded. Of the 385 victims identified, approximately 70 percent were minors — the majority of whom were between 14 and 17 years of age.

Out of 356 individuals accused, 123 were brought before the Italian judiciary. Of those, 57 have been handed prison sentences.

Church Disciplinary Action

Separately, the Church itself initiated disciplinary proceedings against 218 individuals, with approximately 70 percent found to have committed wrongdoing. Among those accused:

87 were dismissed or suspended from their positions

39 had already retired

67 had died

Critics Say the True Scale Is Far Greater

Researchers cautioned that the figures in the report are based solely on complaints formally recorded in church documents, and that the actual number of incidents is likely to be significantly higher.

Italian advocacy organisation Rete l'Abuso has gone further, claiming that approximately 4,400 people have been affected by clerical abuse since 2020 alone. The group has criticised the report presented at the bishops' conference as falling well short of addressing the full extent of the problem.

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