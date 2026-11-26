The Netherlands has announced plans to return two colonial-era wall guns to Sri Lanka, marking a significant moment in the repatriation of historical artefacts connected to the island's past.

A Step Towards Reclaiming Heritage

The handover of the two wall guns represents a meaningful gesture by the Dutch government to restore culturally significant objects to their country of origin. The weapons date back to the colonial period, during which the Dutch held considerable influence over parts of Sri Lanka, then known as Ceylon.

The return of these artefacts is part of a broader international movement in which European nations have been increasingly reconsidering the ownership of objects acquired during their colonial histories and taking steps to return them to their rightful homelands.

Colonial Connections Between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands

The Dutch presence in Sri Lanka spanned a significant portion of the island's colonial history, with the Dutch East India Company establishing control over coastal territories from the mid-17th century until the British took over at the close of the 18th century. Many objects, documents and artefacts from this era were transported to Europe during that period.

Wall guns, which were large-calibre firearms typically mounted on fortification walls, were commonly used during this colonial era and hold considerable historical value as remnants of that period.

The repatriation of these two weapons is expected to strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, while also contributing to the preservation of the island nation's colonial-era heritage for future generations.