More than 100 people gathered in Jaffna to mark the birthday of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the late leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), in an event that drew attention across the northern region of Sri Lanka.

Gathering Draws Significant Attendance

The commemoration, held in the northern city of Jaffna, saw a notable turnout of over a hundred attendees who assembled to observe the occasion marking the birthday of the former LTTE chief.

Prabhakaran, who led the Tamil separatist organisation for decades, was killed in May 2009 during the final stages of Sri Lanka's civil war, which came to an end after a prolonged and devastating armed conflict.

Sensitive Occasion in Post-War North

Events of this nature continue to draw scrutiny in Sri Lanka, particularly given the complex and deeply sensitive legacy of the civil war, which left lasting scars on communities across the island — especially in the north and east.

The gathering in Jaffna reflects the ongoing tensions surrounding how certain segments of the Tamil community choose to remember figures and events connected to that period of Sri Lanka's history, even as the country continues its broader efforts toward post-war reconciliation.

No further details regarding the organisers or any official response to the event were immediately available.

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