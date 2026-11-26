President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced in Parliament on Wednesday that the 2028 Budget will bring significant relief to income earners through an upward revision of the personal income tax threshold, signalling the government's continued commitment to easing the tax burden on workers.

Higher Threshold for Top Tax Rate

Under the new proposal, the monthly income threshold at which the maximum Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax rate of 36% kicks in will be raised to Rs. 500,000. Currently, that top rate applies to monthly earnings exceeding Rs. 358,333. The 2027 Budget had already proposed an interim increase of this threshold to Rs. 433,333, making the 2028 announcement a further step in a progressive easing of the tax structure.

Additionally, the tax-free monthly income threshold is set to rise from Rs. 150,000 to Rs. 162,500 under the 2027 Budget, providing a foundation of relief upon which the latest announcement builds.

Government Stands Firm Against Pressure

While addressing Parliament, President Dissanayake struck a firm tone when speaking about demands from public sector employees, insisting that the government would not capitulate to threats or external pressure, even as it acknowledges the concerns of workers.

"Some think they can get more from this Government by shouting louder. Remember, you cannot get anything by shouting at this Government. We deliver before you even have to raise your voice," the President said.

He emphasised that Sri Lanka now has a government that genuinely understands the grievances of public servants and has addressed their demands to the fullest extent possible — but strictly on its own terms.

Capital Expenditure Protected

The President also gave assurances that capital expenditure earmarked for the country's future development and investment priorities would not be scaled back, reinforcing the government's position that fiscal relief measures will not come at the cost of long-term national growth.

Dissanayake further cautioned that certain parties were pursuing a deliberate strategy of using budgetary pressure to create instability, warning that such efforts would not succeed in derailing the government's economic agenda.

Calling on all Sri Lankans to unite around a shared vision, the President urged the public to focus on the collective goal of building a nation free from economic crises.