A 30-year-old father of two has been taken into custody on suspicion of secretly burying a newborn infant delivered by his mistress, according to Alavathugoda Police.

Police say the suspect's mistress, a 21-year-old woman, has also been questioned and a statement recorded from her in connection with the incident.

Alavathugoda Police reported the matter to court, and acting on judicial orders, the infant's body was subsequently exhumed and forwarded to the Judicial Medical Officer in Kandy for a post-mortem examination.

Officer-in-Charge of Alavathugoda Police Station, Police Inspector Janak Sanjeewa, is continuing further investigations into the case.