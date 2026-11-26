Construction is progressing on a new bridge spanning the Kurinchakerny lagoon along the Kinniya-Kurinchakerny road in Trincomalee District — a project that carries deep significance for a community still scarred by a deadly ferry disaster nearly four years ago.

A Long-Awaited Infrastructure Solution

The bridge, expected to be completed by 2027, is being developed under the oversight of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, with the Road Development Authority (RDA) supervising construction on the ground. Funding of Rs. 1,050 million has been secured through the Saudi Fund for Development.

The road corridor serves more than 2,000 families spread across several villages, including Kinniya, Kurinchakerny, Nadutheevu, Kakkamunai, Moonchenai and Araikar, all of whom depend on this route for their daily movement of people and goods.

Free Ferry Service Bridging the Gap

Until the bridge is ready, the RDA is maintaining a free ferry service to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for residents. The service, which accommodates passengers, small vehicles and goods, costs approximately Rs. 1 million per month to operate. Additional ferry trips are being scheduled during festive seasons to manage the increased demand.

Tragedy That Sparked Renewed Calls for a Permanent Crossing

The urgency behind this project is rooted in a tragedy that struck on November 23, 2021, when a ferry carrying passengers — among them schoolchildren — capsized in the Kurinchakerny lagoon. Eight lives were lost in the disaster, an event that laid bare the dangers of relying on ferry crossings and intensified long-standing calls for a safe, permanent bridge in the area.

When completed, the new structure is expected to transform daily life for thousands of residents, eliminating the risks associated with water crossings and providing a reliable year-round link between communities along the route.

Related Video