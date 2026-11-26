Sri Lanka has introduced a significant change to its entry regulations, allowing Indian nationals to travel to the island without obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to their arrival, marking a notable shift in the country's tourism and visa policy.

The move is expected to ease travel between the two neighbouring nations, removing what had previously been a mandatory step for Indian visitors planning a trip to Sri Lanka.

A Boost for Tourism

India consistently ranks among the top source markets for tourists visiting Sri Lanka, and the removal of the prior ETA requirement is widely seen as a measure aimed at further strengthening that flow of visitors. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles, Sri Lankan authorities appear to be signalling a clear intent to make the destination more accessible and attractive to the large Indian travel market.

The change simplifies the entry process for Indian travellers, who will no longer need to complete the online authorisation procedure before departing for Sri Lanka.

Broader Tourism Recovery Push

The announcement comes as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to revitalise its tourism sector, a critical pillar of the national economy that endured significant setbacks in recent years. Attracting higher volumes of regional visitors, particularly from India, remains a key priority for the government as it works to restore and grow tourism revenue.

Further details regarding the specific conditions of the new arrangement, including any on-arrival procedures that may apply to Indian nationals, are expected to be communicated through official channels.

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