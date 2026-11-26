Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow "Be Aware" advisory for multi-day fishing vessels and naval communities operating in Bay of Bengal deep sea areas, following indications that a low-pressure system may develop over the South Andaman Sea and surrounding waters.

What the Advisory Covers

The advisory, which runs from November 29 to December 3, 2026, was prompted by a special weather bulletin released by the department's Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre at 5:30 PM on November 26. The bulletin warns that a low-level atmospheric disturbance is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas around November 29.

The system is expected to develop further, with a low-pressure area anticipated to emerge over the South Andaman Sea, adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Southeast Bay of Bengal on or around November 30.

Possibility of Further Intensification

Meteorologists have noted a low probability that the developing system could intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around December 2. The likelihood of cyclogenesis has been assessed as low during the 144 to 168-hour forecast window.

Advice to Fishing and Naval Communities

Authorities are urging those engaged in fishing and naval operations in the South Andaman Sea area to exercise heightened caution during this period. Key recommendations include:

Remaining vigilant and alert to changing weather conditions

Closely monitoring forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology

Exercising caution when venturing into deep sea areas covered by the advisory

The Department of Meteorology has indicated it will continue to track the developing system and issue updated bulletins as conditions evolve. Communities and vessel operators are advised to stay informed through official channels.

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