A Malta-flagged diesel tanker carrying up to 7,000 tonnes of fuel has sunk in waters off the Spanish island of Ibiza, with one crew member confirmed dead and several others hospitalised, according to Balearic Islands emergency services.

The vessel, identified as the Med Emre, was travelling from Algeciras in southern Spain to Barcelona in the north-east when it ran into trouble late on Wednesday night. Rescue centres in Valencia received a distress call at around 22:30 local time, and within minutes the crew reported a leak and stated the ship had listed to a 90-degree angle.

All 17 crew members on board were rescued, though seven were taken to hospital. One of those crew members was subsequently pronounced dead. The remaining six receiving treatment were reported to have sustained minor injuries, including hypothermia, according to Spanish media.

Partial Submersion Aids Recovery Efforts

Balearic Islands regional emergencies director Pablo Gárriz confirmed that the tanker had not fully submerged and remained partially above water. He said this significantly improved prospects for recovery operations.

"We have gone from the possibility of the vessel being at a depth of 1,000 metres to a situation that allows operations to be carried out on the surface," Gárriz said.

The Med Emre sank approximately 25 nautical miles from the Ibiza coastline and 57 nautical miles from Valencia. The cause of the sinking has not yet been established. Injured crew members were transported to hospitals in Valencia and to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza.

Environmental Concerns Mount

Authorities are closely monitoring the potential environmental impact of the incident. A surveillance aircraft and Spain's pollution control vessel, the Clara Campoamor, operated by the national maritime rescue service, have been deployed to assess the situation.

Balearic Islands President Marga Prohens acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding any fuel leak, writing on social media that "there is still little information available about a possible fuel spill."

The concern is heightened by the ecological sensitivity of the area. Ibiza's marine environment has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999, and its waters are home to extensive meadows of Posidonia oceanica seagrass — a species found only in the Mediterranean basin and considered essential to the region's marine biodiversity.

Spain has painful memories of marine pollution disasters in these waters. In 2002, the Prestige oil tanker disaster off the Galician coast resulted in the spillage of more than 60,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil, causing devastating environmental damage across the region.

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