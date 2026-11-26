A devastating road accident in the United Arab Emirates has left 13 people dead after a bus collided with a parked truck in Ras Al Khaimah, with 11 of the victims confirmed to be Indian nationals.

Tragic Collision in Ras Al Khaimah

The fatal crash occurred when a bus struck a stationary truck in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, resulting in a significant loss of life. Among the 13 people killed in the incident, 11 were Indian nationals, making it a particularly devastating event for the South Asian expatriate community living and working across the Gulf region.

Heavy Toll on the Indian Expatriate Community

The United Arab Emirates is home to one of the largest Indian expatriate populations in the world, with millions of workers from across the subcontinent employed throughout the Gulf nation. Accidents involving buses carrying migrant workers have long been a concern in the region, where large numbers of labourers are transported between worksites and residential areas.

The identities of the remaining two victims have not been confirmed at this stage, and further details surrounding the precise circumstances of the collision are yet to be fully established.

Regional Concern for Expatriate Workers

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks faced by expatriate workers in the Gulf, a community that also includes a considerable number of Sri Lankan nationals. Road safety for workers transported in large vehicles remains an ongoing concern for labour advocacy groups operating across the Middle East.

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah are expected to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

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