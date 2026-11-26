Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance against India, with Lasith Malinga and Mahela Jayawardena both scoring centuries to steer the island nation to an impressive and convincing win.

Twin Centuries Seal the Deal

In what can only be described as a vintage Sri Lankan display, the two stalwarts rose to the occasion and produced outstanding individual performances with the bat. Their respective hundreds proved to be the backbone of Sri Lanka's total, leaving India unable to mount a meaningful challenge in response.

The partnership showcased the kind of authoritative, experienced batting that has long been associated with Sri Lankan cricket at its finest. Both players demonstrated composure and clinical execution, putting on a masterclass that the home supporters and fans across the island will be talking about for some time.

A Statement Performance

The result represented a significant moment for Sri Lanka, underscoring the team's ability to outclass one of cricket's most formidable opponents when firing on all cylinders. The manner of the victory — built on disciplined batting and collective team effort — reflects the depth of talent that Sri Lanka continues to possess.

India, despite their considerable reputation and resources, found themselves outplayed throughout the contest as Sri Lanka's batsmen refused to relent, piling on the runs before ultimately sealing a resounding result.

The win will be celebrated as a proud moment for Sri Lankan cricket, demonstrating that the island's cricketing heroes remain capable of delivering performances of the highest calibre on the international stage.