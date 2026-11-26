A parliamentary forum has raised serious concerns about individuals convicted of sexual offences in foreign countries who are subsequently deported to Sri Lanka, warning that the absence of proper information-sharing mechanisms may allow such offenders to reintegrate into society undetected. The issue was highlighted during separate sessions of the Parliament Members' Women's Caucus and its appointed sub-committee, according to Lankadeepa.

The Women's Caucus meeting was chaired by its president, Minister of Women and Children's Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj, while the sub-committee session was presided over by its co-chairperson, Parliamentarian Samanmali Gunasinghe. Both gatherings were held at Parliament and focused on strengthening legal and institutional frameworks to combat violence against women and children.

Critical Gaps in Information Sharing

Addressing the caucus, Chairperson Minister Paulraj drew attention to a significant vulnerability in the current system: when individuals convicted of sexual offences abroad are deported back to Sri Lanka, the relevant local authorities are often unaware of their prior criminal records. This gap, she noted, effectively allows such individuals to re-enter society as ordinary citizens, posing a renewed risk of sexual offending.

The forum emphasised the need for Sri Lanka to explore mechanisms to recognise and enforce verdicts handed down by foreign courts in such cases. Participants also discussed the urgent need to resolve inter-agency coordination failures and communication barriers that currently hinder the country's ability to prevent violence against women and children.

Calls for Stronger Legal Mechanisms

Key areas discussed at both sessions included:

Establishing systems to ensure local authorities are informed of the criminal histories of deported sex offenders

Addressing coordination gaps between institutions responsible for child and women's protection

Strengthening existing legal and institutional frameworks to better safeguard vulnerable populations

Examining the legal feasibility of recognising and enforcing foreign court judgements within Sri Lanka

The discussions signal a growing legislative focus on closing loopholes that could allow convicted offenders to evade accountability upon returning to the country, and reflect broader efforts by Sri Lanka's Parliament to reinforce protections for women and children at a national level.