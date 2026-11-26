Sri Lanka has reached a landmark milestone in the global spice trade, with the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) officially receiving the country's first Geographical Indication (GI) certificate for Ceylon Cinnamon from the National Intellectual Property Office (NIPO).

The certification caps nearly a decade of coordinated effort between public and private sector stakeholders, culminating in a formal ceremony attended by senior government and industry officials.

What Is a Geographical Indication?

A Geographical Indication is an internationally recognised mark that certifies a product originates from a specific geographic region and meets defined quality standards. For Sri Lanka, securing GI status for cinnamon — a spice native to the island and long associated with its agricultural heritage — carries profound economic and cultural significance.

The European Union had already published Ceylon Cinnamon as a Geographical Indication on 2 February 2022, making it the first Sri Lankan product ever to be registered as a GI within the EU. The domestic certification from NIPO now reinforces that recognition at the national level.

Years of Effort Against Strong Opposition

The path to GI status was not without obstacles. Competing countries filed numerous objections before the European Commission in an effort to block Sri Lanka from obtaining the designation. Despite this resistance, the EDB — working alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Export Agriculture, the Spice Council and the Association of Spice and Allied Products Marketers — succeeded in securing the status.

International backing proved crucial. Technical support was provided by the European Union Delegation to Sri Lanka, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Financial assistance came from the Netherlands-based Common Fund for Commodities, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) supported promotional activities and training within the cinnamon sector.

A New Industry Body to Oversee Compliance

To govern the use of the GI designation, the Association for Ceylon Cinnamon Protected Geographical Indication (ACCPGI) has been established to represent all stakeholders across the cinnamon supply chain. The Association is responsible for maintaining an internal control mechanism to ensure its members comply with the GI specification document.

Membership of the ACCPGI is open to anyone involved in the Sri Lankan cinnamon industry — including cultivators, processors, traders and exporters — who may affiliate through regional associations. Crucially, registration with the ACCPGI is mandatory for those wishing to export Ceylon Cinnamon to the European Union under that protected name.

Economic Impact and Future Ambitions

The commercial implications are significant. In 2025, Sri Lanka earned US$ 250 million from cinnamon exports. With the GI status now firmly in place, industry projections point to the sector growing into a US$ 1 billion export industry by around 2030.

The GI designation is intended to sharpen Sri Lanka's competitive edge in international markets by clearly distinguishing authentic Ceylon Cinnamon from substitutes, enabling higher prices, greater market diversity and increased production volumes.

To further strengthen the industry's foundations, the Cinnamon Development Department of Sri Lanka was established on 1 September 2023, with a mandate to elevate cinnamon from a minor export crop to a major commercial plantation crop and to improve production quality and export volumes.

Looking ahead, the government is also exploring GI branding for other high-demand Sri Lankan export products, including Ceylon tea, pepper, kithul, pineapple, king coconut (thambili), blue sapphire and Dumbara mats — a move aimed at adding greater value to the country's agricultural and artisanal exports on the world stage.

Officials Present at the Ceremony

Hon. Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development

K. A. Vimalenthirarajah, Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development

Himali Hettihewage, Acting Director General of NIPO

Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the EDB

Erandika Dissanayake, Director General of the EDB

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