Teachers and Principals to Stage Sick-Out on Monday After Talks with Prime Minister Break Down
The Teachers and Principals Federation has resolved to hold a mass sick leave protest this coming Monday, 30 November, in a push for solutions to several longstanding demands, including the rectification of salary disparities. According to Divaina, all trade unions affiliated with the federation will support the action.
Joseph Stalin, Secretary General of the Lanka Teachers Union, told Divaina yesterday (26 November) that talks held the day before (25 November) at the Ministry of Education with Prime Minister and Education and Higher Education Minister Harini Amarasuriya had failed to yield any resolution, leaving the federation with no choice but to proceed with the planned industrial action on the 30th.
Key Demands on the Table
- Elimination of salary disparities affecting teachers and principals
- Allocation of six percent of the national budget to education
- A transport and related allowance of Rs. 15,000 for teachers and principals
- Restoration of funds cut from children's nutrition programmes
Subodhani Committee Report Rejected
Stalin further expressed disappointment that the government and the Prime Minister have thus far declined to accept the Subodhani Committee report, which had been issued specifically to address teacher and principal salary disparities and related grievances.
"It is regrettable that the Prime Minister and the government have not accepted the Subodhani Committee report, which was prepared to provide solutions to these very issues," Stalin said.
With negotiations having reached a deadlock, educators across the island are now expected to report sick en masse on Monday, effectively bringing school operations to a halt as the federation escalates its pressure on the government to act.
— Chaminda Silva
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teachers have valid points though, salary issues been going on for years
goverment always does this, talks fail and kids suffer in the end
exactly, students exams coming and they doing sick leave dramas