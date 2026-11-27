The Sri Lanka Navy has seized a suspect vessel and detained seven individuals during a counter-narcotics operation conducted in international waters south of Dondra, the Navy announced.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with local and foreign intelligence agencies as well as regional maritime partners, took place beyond Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The vessel — described as a stateless boat — was found suspected of carrying heroin and crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE.

The seized vessel and all seven suspects are currently being escorted to shore, where they will be handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for further investigations and legal proceedings.

Advanced Surveillance Driving Results

The Navy credited the success of the operation to heightened coordination with international maritime partners and significantly improved surveillance capabilities. Central to these efforts is the Navy's Information Fusion Centre (IFC) in Colombo, which integrates data from modern technologies including satellite systems to support intelligence gathering and maritime threat assessments.

Joint aerial surveillance conducted alongside the Sri Lanka Air Force has also played a key role in broadening ocean monitoring coverage, the Navy said.

Part of a Wider Anti-Narcotics Drive

The latest interception falls under the government's 'A Nation United' anti-narcotics campaign, launched in October 2025. Since the campaign's inception, the Navy has seized narcotics with a combined estimated street value exceeding Rs. 116 billion.

Since January 2026 alone, the Navy has handed over 66 vessels — including four foreign boats — and 379 suspects, among them 18 foreign nationals, for legal proceedings related to drug smuggling.

The Navy noted that further details regarding the latest seizure will be made available in due course.

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