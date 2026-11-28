Sri Lanka is confronting a growing stroke crisis, with data spanning the past decade confirming a significant rise in the number of patients affected by the condition — even as the country struggles with a severe shortage of dedicated stroke care facilities.

Professor Udaya Ranawaka of the Department of Neurology at the University of Kelaniya sounded the alarm at a media briefing organised by the National Stroke Association in Colombo, warning that the situation demands urgent national attention.

A Rising Burden

Professor Ranawaka said a comprehensive analysis of data collected over the past ten years had confirmed a clear upward trend in stroke cases across the country. He noted that Sri Lanka carries a comparatively high stroke burden within the region, with research suggesting that approximately one in every ten people surveyed in communities had suffered a stroke at some point.

Hospital admissions related to strokes have also risen considerably, he said, with around 75% of strokes in Sri Lanka attributed to blocked blood vessels in the brain — a condition known as an ischaemic stroke. This type of stroke requires prompt medical intervention to reduce the risk of death and lasting disability.

Critical Gaps in Infrastructure

Despite the scale of the problem, Sri Lanka currently has only around ten specialised stroke treatment units nationwide — a figure Professor Ranawaka described as wholly inadequate. He stressed that at minimum, every district and major hospital across the country should be equipped with at least one dedicated stroke unit to ensure patients receive care without delay.

The situation is further compounded by the fact that several hospitals lack the facilities and resources needed to administer early-stage stroke treatment, including access to specialised medication. Professor Ranawaka called for these shortcomings to be addressed through the expansion and upgrading of existing healthcare infrastructure.

Call to Action

The briefing served as a stark reminder of the urgent reforms needed within Sri Lanka's healthcare system to manage the growing stroke caseload effectively. Timely treatment, Professor Ranawaka emphasised, is critical — particularly for ischaemic strokes, where every minute without intervention increases the risk of irreversible damage.

Health authorities and policymakers have been urged to prioritise stroke care capacity as part of a broader effort to improve outcomes for patients across the island.