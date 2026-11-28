Sri Lanka has achieved a remarkable milestone in kidney healthcare, with the number of kidney transplants more than doubling within a single year — rising from 241 procedures in 2024 to 557 in 2025, Health and Mass Media Minister Dr Nalinda Jayatissa has announced.

The Minister shared the figures while delivering the keynote address as Chief Guest at the inauguration of NephCON 2026, the seventh annual scientific sessions of the Sri Lanka Society of Nephrology (SLSON), held recently at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo. The conference was conducted under the theme "Kidney Health for All: Early Action, Lasting Impact" and brought together leading local and international specialists in nephrology and kidney disease.

A Nationwide Health Challenge

Despite the progress in transplantation, Minister Jayatissa underscored the enormous burden chronic kidney disease (CKD) continues to place on the country. Citing data from the SLSON, he noted that an estimated 10 percent of Sri Lanka's population — approximately 2.2 million people — are believed to be living with CKD.

The number of formally reported CKD patients has climbed to 112,000 as of 2025, while around 8,000 patients are currently undergoing dialysis treatment. That level of dialysis care carries an annual cost of approximately Rs. 16.8 billion, placing a significant strain on the national health system.

The figures highlighted the scale of the kidney disease challenge facing the country and the need for early detection and effective treatment, the Minister said.

Focus on Prevention and Early Detection

Rather than waiting until patients require hospital-based intervention, the Government is shifting its approach toward prevention and early detection at the primary healthcare level. Screening services are being expanded into communities through the "Aarogya" Wellness Centre programme, with close to 6,000 doctors and nurses already trained under the initiative.

The Minister said that effective screening and timely treatment have the potential to reduce the number of newly reported end-stage kidney disease patients by as much as 30 percent each year — a figure that underlines the importance of catching the disease early.

Digital Health Reforms on the Horizon

As part of a broader digitalisation drive within the health sector, the Government is also working to establish a national kidney patient database alongside a national organ transplant waiting list. These measures are aimed at improving coordination, transparency and efficiency in managing kidney disease care and transplantation across the country.

The announcements reflect a growing recognition at the highest levels of government that kidney disease represents one of Sri Lanka's most pressing public health challenges — and that a combination of innovation, early intervention and digital infrastructure will be essential to addressing it effectively.