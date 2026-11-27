Sri Lanka's Melloney Dassanayaka from Colombo has secured a coveted spot in the MGI All Stars 2nd Edition, set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, marking another proud moment for the island nation on the international pageantry stage.

The MGI All Stars competition, which brings together standout contestants from the Miss Grand International pageant circuit, serves as a prestigious platform for participants to once again showcase their beauty, poise, and advocacy on a global stage.

Dassanayaka's selection for the second edition of this high-profile event underscores the growing recognition of Sri Lankan representatives within the international pageant community. Her participation is expected to shine a spotlight on Sri Lanka as the competition draws contestants and audiences from across the world to the vibrant Thai capital.

Bangkok, a city well known for its enthusiastic pageant culture and world-class event hosting, provides a fitting backdrop for the All Stars edition, which is anticipated to draw significant attention from pageant fans and media outlets globally.

Melloney Dassanayaka's journey to Bangkok is being watched closely by supporters back home, with many in Sri Lanka rallying behind her as she prepares to carry the national flag forward at this prestigious gathering of international pageant alumni.

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