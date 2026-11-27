International credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has upgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign credit rating to B-, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's ongoing economic recovery following one of the most severe financial crises in its history.

A Vote of Confidence in Sri Lanka's Recovery

The upgrade signals that S&P considers a further debt default by Sri Lanka to be unlikely at this stage — a reassuring development for a country that declared an unprecedented sovereign default in 2022 as it struggled under the weight of depleted foreign reserves, soaring inflation and crippling fuel and medicine shortages.

The B- rating, while still within speculative territory, represents a meaningful step forward and is likely to be welcomed by policymakers, investors and Sri Lankan citizens who have endured years of economic hardship.

What the Upgrade Means

A credit rating upgrade from a globally recognised agency such as S&P can carry several practical benefits for a recovering economy, including:

Improved confidence among foreign investors and creditors

Potentially more favourable borrowing conditions on international markets

A stronger signal to multilateral lenders that fiscal reforms are taking hold

Recovery Still a Work in Progress

Sri Lanka has been working through a structured debt restructuring process and has been implementing economic reforms under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability. The S&P upgrade suggests that these efforts are being recognised at the international level.

Despite the positive signal, economists caution that Sri Lanka's path to full economic recovery remains long, and sustained fiscal discipline will be essential to achieving further rating improvements in the months and years ahead.

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