Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa repeatedly told a magistrate's court on Friday that he could not recall key events from his time as Defence Secretary, including matters linked to the abduction and assault of journalists, as he testified for a second time in a high-profile disappearance case.

Testimony via Video Link

Rajapaksa appeared before the Jaffna Magistrate's Court via video link from the Colombo Magistrate's Court in connection with the 2011 disappearance of human rights activists Lalith Weeraraj and Kugan Muruganandan — a case that has drawn sustained public attention over the years.

During questioning, Rajapaksa denied knowing journalist Poddala Jayantha, though he acknowledged familiarity with journalist Bandula Padmakumara. When pressed on whether the two journalists had visited the Defence Ministry in 2009, he again stated that he had no recollection of such a meeting.

Denial and Disputed Recollections

Rajapaksa also said he was unable to recall details surrounding the abduction and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr. He did, however, categorically deny having issued any order for Noyahr's release — a notable exception to his otherwise consistent claims of failing to remember.

Throughout his testimony, Rajapaksa maintained that conducting investigations had never fallen within the scope of his duties as Defence Secretary, arguing that his responsibilities were largely confined to policy decisions and advising the President on matters of national security.

Recorded Interview Played in Court

Tensions in the courtroom rose when a recording of a 2015 newspaper interview was played in open court. In the recording, the speaker allegedly discussed the JVP and former presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake providing information that led to the arrest of Kumar Gunaratnam. Rajapaksa stated he had no memory of giving such an interview and added that the audio was not clear enough for him to confirm whether the voice was his own.

His defence lawyer raised objections during proceedings, contending that a number of the questions posed to his client were irrelevant to the case at hand.

Next Hearing Set for February

The court has postponed further testimony and directed Rajapaksa to appear before the court on February 12 to continue his evidence in the matter.

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