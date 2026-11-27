Red and yellow flags have been raised across the Tamil homeland in the North-East of Sri Lanka as communities prepare to mark Maaveerar Naal this evening, with commemorations set to take place at thuyilum illams, memorial halls and university campuses despite weeks of restrictions, questioning and arrests by Sri Lankan police.

A Moment of Remembrance at a Precise Hour

Events are scheduled at thuyilum illams — the resting places of the fallen — including sites that border land still held by the Sri Lankan military, as well as at Maaveerar memorial halls, educational institutions and among Tamil diaspora communities worldwide. The commemorations will follow a precise sequence: a bell is to be sounded at 6.05pm, silent homage observed at 6.06pm, and the flame of sacrifice lit at 6.07pm.

University of Jaffna Marks the Day

At the University of Jaffna, the main entrance has been hung with a Maaveerar Naal banner, and the avenues running through the campus are adorned with rows of red and yellow flags. An arch erected inside the campus grounds carries the image of a fallen fighter being borne from the field — the type of display that organisers elsewhere across the North-East say Sri Lankan police have specifically instructed them not to put up.

Mullaitivu Sees Largest Decorations Since 2009

In Mullaitivu district, the scale of decoration has not been witnessed since 2009. Commemorations have been arranged at thuyilum illams across the district, including those at Theravil, Vanni Vilankulam, Alankulam, Mullyawalai, Alampil, Kodalikkallu Kalikkadu and the Manalaru Jeevan camp. Sites established during the final months of the armed conflict — at Devipuram, Iranaipalai, Pachchaippulmottai, Irattai Vaikkal and Mullivaikkal — will also host remembrance gatherings.

Further events are planned at the Charles Hall complex in Ambalavanpokkanai, on Mullaitivu beach, at Anandapuram, at Karchilaimadu and at the Maaveerar hall in Puthukkudiyiruppu. Organisers have called upon the parents and relatives of the fallen to attend in person.

The commemorations take place against a painful backdrop. Thuyilum illams across the North-East were bulldozed by the Sri Lankan military after the armed conflict ended in 2009. At several Mullaitivu sites, headstones remain broken and the ground levelled; markers have since been placed in rows to indicate where graves once stood.

Mannar Site Prepared by Community

In Mannar, the Periyapandivirichchan thuyilum illam in the Madhu division has been thoroughly prepared for the occasion. The resting place's working committee, joined by local residents and young people, cleared and decorated the grounds. Red and yellow flags have been raised across the site and all arrangements for the lighting of the flame put in place.

The organising committee stated that, as in previous years, all facilities required for people to pay their respects have been arranged, and that parents and relatives of the fallen are expected to attend the main remembrance event in large numbers this evening.

Memorials Open Across Jaffna

Across the Jaffna peninsula, memorials opened this week at Nelliyadi and Kopay, while the parents and relatives of the fallen were honoured at Tellippalai and Siruppiddy.

Weeks of Police Pressure Precede the Commemorations

The preparations have unfolded against a backdrop of sustained pressure from Sri Lankan police in the weeks leading up to the day. In Kilinochchi, memorial banners that had stood for more than five years were removed and eight people arrested. In Mannar, a separate arrest was also reported in connection with the commemorations.

Despite those pressures, communities across the North-East and beyond have pressed ahead, with the red and yellow colours of remembrance now visible along roadsides, through university campuses and across the grounds of thuyilum illams throughout the Tamil homeland.

Related Video