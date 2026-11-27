Students who sat the 2026 GCE Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will not have to wait much longer, with results expected to be made available within the coming weeks.

The Department of Examinations has indicated that the results are on the horizon, though an official release date is yet to be confirmed. Candidates and their families are advised to remain patient as the department prepares to publish the outcome of one of Sri Lanka's most important national assessments.

How to Access Your Results

Once the results are officially released, students will be able to check their performance through the Department of Examinations' designated online portals. The two official websites through which results can be accessed are:

www.doenets.lk

www.results.exams.gov.lk

Candidates are encouraged to use only these official platforms to avoid misinformation or unauthorised third-party sites that may circulate false results.

Anticipation Builds Among Students

The GCE Advanced Level examination is a defining milestone for thousands of Sri Lankan students each year, as results determine eligibility for university entrance and shape future academic and career pathways. The 2026 sitting has been eagerly anticipated, and the imminent release of results is expected to generate significant public interest across the island.

Further updates regarding the exact release date are expected to be announced by the Department of Examinations in due course.

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