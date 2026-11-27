The Court of Appeal has postponed its order in a writ application filed by Suresh Sallay, deferring a decision in the case without issuing an immediate ruling.

The postponement means the matter remains pending before the appellate court, with no determination yet made on the substance of the writ application brought by Sallay.

Writ applications before the Court of Appeal are typically used to challenge decisions made by lower courts or administrative bodies, though the specific grounds of Sallay's application were not disclosed in the available information at this stage.

Further details regarding the next scheduled hearing or the basis of the application are expected to emerge as proceedings continue before the Court of Appeal.

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