The Department of Meteorology has placed 14 districts across Sri Lanka under an Amber warning for severe thunderstorms and lightning, with the advisory remaining in force until 11.30 pm on Monday (27).

Issued through the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre, the warning highlights a significantly elevated risk of intense lightning activity during evening and nighttime hours, with rainfall totals potentially exceeding 100 mm in certain locations.

Districts Under the Advisory

All Divisional Secretariat divisions within the following seven districts are fully covered by the warning:

Colombo

Galle

Gampaha

Kalutara

Kegalle

Matara

Ratnapura

Selected areas within a further seven districts are also included in the advisory:

Badulla

Hambantota

Kandy

Kurunegala

Monaragala

Nuwara Eliya

Puttalam

Dangerous Conditions on Land and at Sea

Beyond the storms themselves, meteorologists have warned of strong gusty winds reaching 60 to 70 kilometres per hour and very rough sea conditions expected to develop temporarily during periods of heavy rainfall. Coastal communities and maritime operators should treat these conditions with extreme caution.

The department has outlined a wide range of potential hazards associated with the severe weather, including:

Uprooting of trees and structural damage to buildings

Localised flash flooding and slope failures

Disruption to power supply and communication networks

Damage to crops and livestock

Interruptions to road, rail and air transport

Public Safety Guidance

Authorities are urging the public to take immediate precautions and avoid unnecessary risk as the severe weather moves in.

The public has been advised to suspend outdoor activities, seek shelter inside substantial buildings or enclosed hard-topped vehicles, and stay well away from open areas, trees and water bodies during thunderstorms.

Residents are also being reminded not to use wired telephones or handle electrical appliances while storms are active, and to avoid driving or walking through flooded roads. Compliance with any flood and landslide warnings issued separately is strongly encouraged.

Fishermen and operators of small vessels have received a direct warning from the meteorological authorities not to put out to sea, and those already at sea have been urged to return to shore promptly given the anticipated dangerous marine conditions.