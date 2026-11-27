Former Minister and Badulla District Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, along with his former personal secretary Sumathipala Liyanarachchi, has been further remanded until December 11 in connection with an alleged bribery case involving Rs. 8.4 million.

The remand order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama when the case was called before the Colombo Magistrate's Court on Thursday (27).

Allegations of Bribery Linked to Phosphate Imports

The case centres on allegations that the two accused solicited and received Rs. 8.4 million in bribes from three companies involved in the importation of phosphate. Both individuals were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in relation to the incident and have since been held in remand custody.

Court Orders Expedited Investigation

In addition to extending the remand period, Chief Magistrate Bodaragama issued a directive to the Bribery Commission, instructing it to accelerate its ongoing investigations into the matter and report its findings back to the court.

The case will be taken up again when the accused are next produced before the Colombo Magistrate's Court on December 11.

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