Senior Police Chief SDIG Lalith Pathinayake Reports to Bribery Commission to Give Statement
Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Lalith Pathinayake has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption to record a statement, according to reports.
The senior police official presented himself at the anti-corruption body, marking a significant development involving one of Sri Lanka's high-ranking law enforcement figures.
The Bribery Commission, which functions as Sri Lanka's primary institution for investigating allegations of corruption and bribery, has been increasingly active in summoning officials from various sectors of the public service.
Further details regarding the nature of the statement or the circumstances surrounding the SDIG's appearance at the commission have not yet been disclosed. More information is expected to emerge as the situation develops.
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at least he showed up willingly, some dont even bother coming
how many times these commision summons ppl and no result? waste of time
finally someone high rank getting questioned. lets see if anything actually happens
nothing will happen machan, give statement and go home as usual