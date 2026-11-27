Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Lalith Pathinayake has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption to record a statement, according to reports.

The senior police official presented himself at the anti-corruption body, marking a significant development involving one of Sri Lanka's high-ranking law enforcement figures.

The Bribery Commission, which functions as Sri Lanka's primary institution for investigating allegations of corruption and bribery, has been increasingly active in summoning officials from various sectors of the public service.

Further details regarding the nature of the statement or the circumstances surrounding the SDIG's appearance at the commission have not yet been disclosed. More information is expected to emerge as the situation develops.