Sri Lanka has formally sought New Zealand's assistance to facilitate the repatriation of a Sri Lankan woman who is currently stranded in the Cook Islands, according to Newswire.

The Cook Islands, a self-governing island nation in the South Pacific, operates in free association with New Zealand, which retains responsibility for the territory's defence and foreign affairs — making Wellington a key point of contact in resolving the situation.

The appeal reflects the Sri Lankan government's efforts to secure the safe return of one of its nationals who finds herself unable to leave the remote Pacific territory without external diplomatic support.

Given the Cook Islands' constitutional relationship with New Zealand, Sri Lankan authorities have identified Wellington as the most appropriate channel through which consular and logistical assistance can be coordinated to bring the stranded woman home.

The case highlights the challenges faced by Sri Lankan nationals in remote or non-sovereign territories, where direct diplomatic channels may not exist and third-party intervention becomes necessary to resolve consular matters.

Sri Lankan authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the circumstances that led to the woman becoming stranded, or a specific timeline for her expected return.

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