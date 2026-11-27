Two Sri Lankan migrant workers have lost their lives in South Korea after being struck by cargo protruding from a passing truck while they were walking home, according to reports from South Korean broadcaster SBS.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Sri Lankan community both on the peninsula and back home, drawing attention once again to the safety risks faced by migrant workers in foreign countries.

Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives

The two victims, who were on foot at the time of the incident, were killed when cargo extending from a truck struck them. The circumstances highlight a dangerous road safety hazard that continues to pose serious risks to pedestrians, particularly workers who rely on walking as their primary means of commuting.

Further details regarding the exact location of the incident within South Korea, the identities of the victims, and the status of any investigation have not been confirmed in available reports at this time.

Concern for Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

South Korea remains one of the key destinations for Sri Lankan migrant workers, many of whom are employed in manufacturing, agriculture, and construction sectors under the country's Employment Permit System.

The deaths are expected to prompt renewed calls from worker advocacy groups and Sri Lankan authorities for stronger protections and improved safety standards for Sri Lankan nationals employed abroad.

Sri Lanka's foreign employment agencies and diplomatic missions in South Korea have yet to issue a formal public statement regarding the incident at the time of reporting.

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