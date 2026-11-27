A young man has been arrested in the Ragama area in connection with an alleged fraud involving one million rupees, carried out through a counterfeit bank website, according to IBC Tamil. The suspect, aged 25, is employed as a data entry operator at a private company.

Officers from the Waraiyapola Computer Crimes Investigation Division carried out the arrest on 26 November 2026.

How the Alleged Fraud Unfolded

Investigators say the suspect created a fake website designed to closely mimic the official online portal of a private bank. Using this fraudulent site, he is alleged to have deceived a victim into surrendering their banking login credentials.

Once in possession of those details, the suspect is alleged to have accessed the victim's bank account and stolen one million rupees (Rs. 1,000,000). A formal complaint was subsequently lodged, triggering the investigation that led to his arrest.

Investigation Continues

The Waraiyapola Computer Crimes Investigation Division has confirmed that further inquiries into the incident are ongoing. No additional suspects have been named at this stage.