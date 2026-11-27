Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant pulled off a remarkable off-the-cuff appearance for a local cricket club in Christchurch, New Zealand, playing under the assumed name "Stan Stan" — a story that has since caught the attention of international media, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The 29-year-old, currently in New Zealand as part of India's Test cricket tour, turned out for the Open House Swingers against The Chosen Ones in what appears to have been a thoroughly spontaneous outing — just one day before the second Test match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to begin at Hagley Oval on Thursday at 22:00 GMT.

Spotted on an E-Bike, Recruited on the Spot

Open House player Mohamed Safi told the New Zealand Herald that he spotted Pant riding an electric bicycle through the city and approached him, inviting the star cricketer to fill in as a substitute for his side. Pant apparently agreed without hesitation.

Safi noted that neither team initially recognised who Pant was. The Indian star arrived wearing purple athletic clothing and had to borrow a set of cricket gear from another party before taking the field.

A Quick-Fire Knock to Seal the Win

Playing incognito under his self-chosen alias, Pant wasted no time making an impact. He scored 54 runs off just 21 balls, helping the Open House Swingers to a 16-run victory over their opponents.

One of India's Most Explosive Test Batsmen

Pant is widely regarded as one of cricket's most entertaining players. Across 53 Test matches, he has accumulated 3,853 runs at an average of approximately 45.

His strike rate of 74.43 in Test cricket places him third among all Indians who have scored more than 2,000 Test runs — behind only Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev.