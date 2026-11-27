A French investigator is set to travel to Sri Lanka to give testimony in the high-profile Airbus bribery case involving Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, according to IBC Tamil. Yousser Khalil, a partner at Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) and head of its Paris office, has been named as one of the key witnesses for the prosecution in the case.

Khalil played a central role in a sweeping international investigation into Airbus that spanned more than four years and covered aircraft deals across multiple countries, amid allegations of bribery and corruption. That inquiry, conducted in coordination with legal authorities from France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is said to have uncovered a global network of illicit financial transactions linked to aircraft sales.

High-Profile Witness List

International media reports indicate that Khalil will appear alongside another key witness named in the indictment — Airbus Vice President Karl Hennessy — when the case proceeds before the Sri Lankan courts.

The Sri Lanka Connection

The Sri Lanka-related element of the Airbus investigation centres on a proposed deal involving ten Airbus aircraft valued at approximately USD 2.3 billion. Investigators have alleged that the late Kapila Chandrasena, who served as Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines at the time, negotiated a bribe of USD 16 million in connection with that transaction.

According to the indictment, Namal Rajapaksa has been alleged to have received proceeds linked to the bribery arrangement associated with the aircraft deal. The case represents one of the most significant corruption prosecutions to come before Sri Lankan courts in recent years, drawing on evidence gathered through a multinational legal process.