Seven individuals have been arrested following a suspicious exchange at sea off the coast of Chilaw, where shark fins were allegedly being traded for kendu leaves, authorities have confirmed.

Unusual Sea-Based Exchange Uncovered

The operation, which took place in coastal waters near Chilaw, saw law enforcement intercept what appears to have been an illicit transaction conducted between vessels at sea. The exchange involved shark fins — a commodity tightly regulated due to conservation concerns — being swapped for kendu leaves, raising serious questions about the nature and intent of the transaction.

Seven persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident. No further details regarding the identities, ages or specific charges against those arrested have been confirmed by authorities at this stage.

Shark Fin Trade Under Scrutiny

The trafficking of shark fins has long been a matter of concern for wildlife conservation bodies, with strict regulations governing the trade both locally and internationally. Sri Lanka's waters have periodically been flagged as a transit point for marine wildlife products, and incidents such as this underscore the ongoing challenges faced by enforcement agencies in monitoring activity along the island's extensive coastline.

Chilaw, situated along Sri Lanka's northwestern coast, is a prominent fishing hub, making its surrounding waters a frequent area of interest for maritime patrols.

Investigations into the incident are understood to be continuing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.