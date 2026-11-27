Norse Atlantic Airways, the Norwegian low-cost long-haul carrier, has suspended all of its flights as the airline grapples with a critical financial crisis, according to a report. The company has indicated that if a resolution cannot be found, it will be forced to declare bankruptcy.

The suspension marks a dramatic halt to operations for an airline that had positioned itself as an affordable option for long-distance travel between Europe and destinations across the globe.

Fleet and Routes Affected

Norse Atlantic operated a fleet of 12 Boeing 787 aircraft, running long-haul routes from several major European airports, including London Gatwick, Rome, and Oslo. Prior to the suspension of flights, the airline had been offering services from London to a range of international destinations, including:

Orlando

Cape Town

Bangkok

Phuket

Bankruptcy a Possibility

The airline has stated that should efforts to resolve its financial difficulties prove unsuccessful, a formal declaration of bankruptcy would follow. The grounding of its entire fleet represents the most immediate and visible consequence of the deepening crisis currently facing the carrier.

Passengers who had booked travel with Norse Atlantic are advised to seek guidance on their options as the situation continues to develop.

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