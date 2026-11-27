The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has declared its intention to join an islandwide strike planned for November 30, adding significant weight to what is expected to be a broad-based work stoppage across multiple sectors.

The announcement signals growing discontent among medical professionals, with the GMOA — one of Sri Lanka's most influential trade unions — lending its support to the collective industrial action.

Strike Set to Have Wide Impact

The participation of the GMOA in the November 30 strike is likely to heighten concerns over disruptions to public health services island-wide. The association represents a large body of government doctors whose absence from work has historically placed considerable strain on the country's public hospital system.

The move underscores the broader momentum building behind the planned strike, as trade unions and professional bodies across various sectors align themselves with the action.

Public Urged to Take Note

Members of the public, particularly those dependent on government hospital services, are advised to remain mindful of the planned industrial action and make necessary arrangements ahead of November 30.

Further details regarding the specific demands driving the GMOA's participation are expected to be communicated by the association in the days leading up to the strike.

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