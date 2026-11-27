Wild Elephant Inadvertently Helps Police Catch Suspect in Eppawala Murder
A suspect in the murder of a 45-year-old mother of one has been arrested after the wild elephant he collided with during his getaway brought his escape to an abrupt end, according to Eppawala Police.
The incident took place in the early hours of this morning, 27 November 2026, at a residence in the Galmaduwa area of Eppawala. Police say the suspect, described as a money lender, struck the woman with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.
Escape Foiled by Wild Elephant
As the suspect sped away, his motorcycle collided with a wild elephant on the road. He sustained injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital, where police arrested him while he was receiving treatment.
Victim Was a Government Employee
The deceased was a 45-year-old woman and the mother of a 13-year-old daughter. She had been employed at the Ipallogama office of the Coconut Development Authority.
Motive Under Investigation
Eppawala Police believe the killing may have been motivated by a financial dispute or another related matter, though investigations are continuing. No formal charges have been announced at this stage.
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that poor woman and her child, heartbreaking news honestly
nature itself caught this fellow, justice served in the most unexpected way
aliya did better than half the police force lol