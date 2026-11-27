A suspect in the murder of a 45-year-old mother of one has been arrested after the wild elephant he collided with during his getaway brought his escape to an abrupt end, according to Eppawala Police.

The incident took place in the early hours of this morning, 27 November 2026, at a residence in the Galmaduwa area of Eppawala. Police say the suspect, described as a money lender, struck the woman with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Escape Foiled by Wild Elephant

As the suspect sped away, his motorcycle collided with a wild elephant on the road. He sustained injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital, where police arrested him while he was receiving treatment.

Victim Was a Government Employee

The deceased was a 45-year-old woman and the mother of a 13-year-old daughter. She had been employed at the Ipallogama office of the Coconut Development Authority.

Motive Under Investigation

Eppawala Police believe the killing may have been motivated by a financial dispute or another related matter, though investigations are continuing. No formal charges have been announced at this stage.

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