A serious road accident this morning (27) left sixteen people injured, five of them in a critical condition, after a bus and a tipper truck collided head-on along the Ratnapura–Avissawella road.

What Happened

According to Police, the collision occurred when a bus travelling from Avissawella towards Ratnapura met a tipper truck moving in the opposite direction, resulting in a violent head-on impact. The exact circumstances that led to the crash are yet to be officially confirmed.

Casualties and Hospital Treatment

All sixteen injured persons were transported to the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital for medical attention. Authorities confirmed that five of those admitted are in a serious condition, while the remaining eleven sustained minor injuries.

Ongoing Concern Over Road Safety

This incident adds to growing concerns about road safety on key provincial routes in Sri Lanka. The Ratnapura–Avissawella corridor is a heavily used road connecting the Sabaragamuwa Province to the Western Province, frequently travelled by both passenger and goods vehicles.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the cause of the accident. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses and the condition of the seriously injured is monitored at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital.