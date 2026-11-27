Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has upgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign credit ratings, citing marked improvements in the country's public finances and foreign exchange reserves — a significant milestone in the island nation's ongoing economic recovery.

A Vote of Confidence in Sri Lanka's Fiscal Turnaround

The ratings upgrade reflects growing international confidence in Sri Lanka's ability to stabilise its economy following the severe financial crisis that gripped the country in recent years. S&P's decision points to measurable progress on two critical fronts: the strengthening of government finances and a meaningful build-up of foreign currency reserves.

Strong foreign exchange reserves are vital for a country like Sri Lanka, which depends heavily on imports for fuel, medicine and essential goods. A healthier reserve position signals that the country is better equipped to meet its external obligations and reduce the risk of another balance-of-payments crisis.

What the Upgrade Means

A credit rating upgrade from a globally recognised agency such as S&P carries considerable weight for a country seeking to restore investor trust and re-engage with international financial markets. An improved rating can:

Lower the cost of borrowing on international markets

Attract greater foreign direct investment

Signal to multilateral lenders that fiscal reforms are on track

Boost overall market confidence in the Sri Lankan economy

Recovery Still a Work in Progress

While the upgrade is a welcome development, economists caution that Sri Lanka's recovery remains fragile and that sustained fiscal discipline will be essential to maintaining upward momentum. The government has been implementing a series of structural reforms under the guidance of the International Monetary Fund as part of a broader debt restructuring and economic stabilisation programme.

The S&P announcement nonetheless represents a tangible marker of progress and is likely to be received positively by both policymakers and the business community as the country continues its efforts to rebuild economic credibility on the world stage.

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