Five Chinese nationals who were wanted by the Chinese government have been deported from Sri Lanka after being discovered hiding in various parts of the country, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced. The operation was launched following a formal notification from the Chinese government, according to the department.

Officers from the department's investigation unit tracked down and arrested the five individuals, who had been concealing themselves in different locations across the island. The suspects were found to have been residing in Sri Lanka in violation of the country's Immigration and Emigration Act.

Following their arrest, all five Chinese nationals were held at the Welikade Detention Centre before being formally expelled from the country. They were deported to China aboard two separate flights, escorted by eight Immigration and Emigration Department officers throughout the journey.

The department indicated that the action was carried out in coordination with the Chinese government and reflects Sri Lanka's commitment to cooperating with foreign authorities on matters relating to individuals unlawfully present in the country.

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