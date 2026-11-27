Sri Lanka Police have stepped in to set the record straight after a video showing the partial demolition of a popular Jaffna restaurant sparked widespread speculation and misinformation on social media.

The establishment at the centre of the controversy is "Matara Ambula," a restaurant run by a Sinhalese family from rented premises at No. 103, Main Street, Jaffna — a detail that appeared to fuel ethnically charged narratives circulating online. Police were emphatic, however, that the demolition had nothing to do with the identity of the operators.

A Legal Process Years in the Making

According to police, the restaurant has been operating from the rented building for approximately five years. The issue arose when a section of the structure was found to have been illegally built on land belonging to the Road Development Authority (RDA), encroaching on and obstructing the main road.

The RDA filed a formal complaint with the Jaffna Municipal Council on May 2, 2025, after its own instructions to remove the unauthorised construction were repeatedly disregarded by the building owner. The Municipal Commissioner subsequently issued two separate notices to the owner, neither of which prompted any remedial action.

The matter eventually reached the courts. The Jaffna Magistrate's Court issued an order directing the building owner to remove the illegal structure, and explicitly authorised the Municipal Council to proceed with the demolition should the owner continue to fail to comply.

Demolition Carried Out Under Court Authority

After a further notice went unheeded, Municipal Council officials moved in on November 25 and removed the unauthorised section of the building, acting fully within the scope of the court's directive.

Police stressed that the action was the culmination of a lengthy legal and administrative process targeting an illegal construction — not the restaurant's operations or its owners' ethnic background.

Authorities Warn Against Misinformation

Police issued a stern warning regarding the social media posts that accompanied the viral video, stating that the content distorted the facts and deliberately misled the public about the true circumstances of the demolition.

The clarification comes at a time when incidents involving inter-community sensitivities in the North are closely watched, and authorities appear keen to prevent misinformation from inflaming public sentiment over what they describe as a straightforward matter of legal compliance.

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