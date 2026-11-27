What began as a routine disaster preparedness exercise in the Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat Division took a dramatic turn on Friday (27 November) when a sudden, intense downpour triggered a genuine landslide risk, forcing the emergency evacuation of 106 families from the Koslanda Makaldenia area, according to the Badulla Disaster Management Centre.

E.M.L. Udaya Kumara, Deputy Director of the Badulla Disaster Management Centre, confirmed that the families were safely relocated after the threat emerged in the midst of the disaster drill — an ironic and sobering moment that underscored the very dangers the exercise was designed to prepare communities for.

Families Moved to Temporary Shelters

Of the 106 families evacuated, 95 were directed to a temporary shelter established at the Koslanda Ganesha Tamil Maha Vidyalaya. The remaining 11 families were accommodated at a separate camp set up at the Diyaluma Estate in Haldummulla, the Deputy Director said.

House Collapses, Elderly Woman Escapes Unharmed

Separately, a house in the Kalupahana Pussella area of Haldummulla was reported to have been struck by a landslide. The Badulla Disaster Management Centre stated that an elderly woman who was inside the residence was swiftly evacuated before the incident, and no injuries were reported as a result.

The events serve as a stark reminder of the acute vulnerability of Sri Lanka's hill-country communities to landslides during periods of heavy rainfall, even as authorities work to strengthen early warning and evacuation systems across the region.

Related Video