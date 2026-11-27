The Sri Lanka Navy has achieved a landmark success in its ongoing battle against drug trafficking, seizing narcotics with an estimated street value of Rs. 116 billion as part of a large-scale operation codenamed 'Ratama Ekata'.

A Significant Blow to Drug Networks

The operation, conducted under the banner of 'Ratama Ekata', represents one of the most substantial anti-narcotics efforts undertaken by the naval forces in recent times. The staggering value of the seized contraband underscores the scale of the drug trade that authorities are working to dismantle across Sri Lankan waters and beyond.

The Sri Lanka Navy has in recent years intensified its maritime patrols and intelligence-driven interdiction efforts, positioning itself as a critical line of defence against the flow of illegal narcotics into and through the island nation.

Part of a Broader Campaign

The 'Ratama Ekata' operation appears to reflect a coordinated and sustained campaign by naval authorities to curb the smuggling of dangerous substances. Such operations typically involve extensive surveillance, interception manoeuvres, and close collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

The seizure sends a strong message to drug trafficking networks that Sri Lanka's naval forces remain vigilant and committed to protecting the country's shores from the scourge of narcotics.

Further details regarding the operation are expected to be released by naval authorities in due course.